TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sanctuary for Independent Media announced they will be hosting the return of Freedom Fest in Troy. The event is scheduled for June 24 .

The outdoor summer festival will celebrate 50 years of hip hop music and culture, featuring performances from Victory Soul Orchestra and special guest Und3rstanding. The event will also offer activities such as a beat making station with Jae Joseph, art and gardening projects, a community resource fair, face painting and refreshments.

Freedom Fest will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be held at Freedom Square, located at 35 5th Avenue in Troy. The event is free and open to all ages.