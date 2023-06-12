ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many cities, towns, and villages across the Capital Region have announced their annual summer concert lineups for 2023. The free concerts usually feature locals and regional artists, but sometimes big names make an appearance.

Some concert series may have already started, while others have not. Here’s where you can enjoy some free music throughout the summer in the Capital Region.

The series started June 8, but seven concerts remain. The free concerts are on Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jennings Landing in Albany.

Lineup

June 15: Jam Night Mihali Side B

June 22: Country Night Matt Stell Skeeter Creek

July 6: Rock Night Plush Super 400

July 13: Classic Rock Night Sweet Sly Fox & The Hustlers

July 20: Reggae Night The Skatalites Dr. Jah and the Love Prophets

July 27: Hip-Hop Night Rakim DJ J-Ronin Camtron 5000

August 3: R&B Night Montell Jordan DJ TGIF



The free performances will be held on Wednesday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the first of which is scheduled for July 12.

Lineup

July 12: Spin Doctors with Cracker

July 19: Night Ranger

July 26: Eli Young Band

August 2: Big Daddy Kane with Roxanne Shanté and Black Sheep

The free outdoor concert series provides live music from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays between June 7 and August 16 at the Empire State Plaza.

Lineup

June 14: Maria Z with Brian Melick, Spanish classical, flamenco, and American fingerstyle

June 21: Make Music Day celebration featuring Heard, world music

June 28: To be announced

July 5: No concert

July 12: Veteran Appreciation Day featuring the Gone Gray Band, classic rock

July 19: To be announced

July 26: Carmen and Life’s Guilty Pleasures, jazz

August 2: The Age, R&B/soul

August 9: The Dominant 5, brass ensemble

August 16: Legacy, R&B

This year’s free concerts will take place over one weekend: July 29 and July 30 at the Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater. Each night’s performance will kick off with DJ Ketchup at 6 p.m. with the headliner performance starting at 7:30 p.m. The July 30 concert will end with a special firework show.

Lineup

July 29: Forever Seger: The Silver Bullet Experience

July 30: Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John

The free concerts will take place at Central Park in Schenectady starting in July. All performances start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Lineup

July 8: Rocky Dawuni

July 13: La Banda Morisca

July 16: Joey Alexander

July 22: Nipperfest Music and Arts Festival at 11 a.m.

July 23: Sona Jobarteh

July 30: Blues BBQ featuring Vanessa Collier at 5:30 p.m.

August 5: Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra

August 6: Eileen Ivers

August 11: Screening of “In the Heights” with a block party and music by Taina Asili at 5:30 p.m.

August 13: Aditya Prakash Ensemble

August 20: Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole

August 25 and 26: Will Kempe’s Players perform Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and The Two Gentlemen of Verona

The free concert series runs from June to August. the concerts take place in Freedom Park, next to Jumpin’ Jack’s. All shows start at 7 p.m.

Lineup

June 21: Screaming Orphans

June 24: Alan Payette & Friends

June 25: Music Company Orchestra

June 28: Capital District Youth Pipe Band with Ally The Piper

June 30: Joe Adee & The Lug Nuts

July 8: Big Fez & the Surfmatics

July 9: Donnie P & Celebration Family

July 12: The Refrigerators

July 15: Third Quarter & Whits End

July 16: Brian Patneaude Quintet

July 19: Erin Harkes in Hark

July 22: Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra

July 23: Capital Region Wind Ensemble

July 26: Grand Central Station

July 29: Jim Gaudet & the Railroad Boys

July 30: Heard

August 2: Skeeter Creek

August 5: Taina Asili

August 6: The Puppet People present “The Wizard of Oz”

August 9: Cryin’ Out Loud!

August 12: Harvest & Rust – A Neil Young Experience

August 13: The Lustre Kings

August 16: Get Up Jack

August 19: Red Haired Strangers

August 20: Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza

August 23: Sirsy

The free outdoor series takes place at Riverfront Park in Troy. Each of the four shows will take place on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lineup

June 28: Neon Ave with Kristian Montgomery & the Winterkill Band

July 12: Legacy with Sirsy

July 26: Conehead Buddha with Josh & Tracy

August 9: Skeeter Creek with Nick & Liam

The free concert series kicks off on July 8 and runs every Saturday through August 26. Each concert starts at 6 p.m. in the Music Hall courtyard at 30 2nd Street.

Lineup

July 8: Dust Bowl Faeries. A fusion of circus, post-punk, gypsy, and psyche-folk music.

July 15: Bronte Roman. A pop vocalist who performs Jazz ballads.

July 22: Carol Daggs. Jazz pianist and vocalist.

July 29: Julia Alsarraf. Contemporary folk and indie pop/rock singer and instrumentalist.

August 5: Ida Mae Specker. Fiddler, folk singer, and songwriter.

August 12: Triskele. The Capital Region’s all-women Irish band.

August 19: Aiva & Hayley. Singer-songwriters from Latham performing covers from different genres and original songs.

August 26: Jeanne O’Connor Quartet. Pop, Latin, and R&B vocalist.

The concerts take place on Saturdays throughout the summer in Powers Park. The series kicks off on July 8 with the Adirondack Muscle Car Show at 2 p.m. followed by the musical guests.

Lineup

July 8: Beatin’ The Odds at 3 p.m., Skeeter Creek at 6 p.m.

July 15: The Beginning at 6 p.m.

July 22: B-Street Band at 6 p.m.

July 29: Legacy (Journey/Foreigner tribute) at 6 p.m.

August 5: The Refrigerators at 6 p.m.

August 12: The Accents at 6 p.m.

August 19: Big Sky Country at 6 p.m.

August 26: Matt Mirabile Band at 3 p.m., Albert Cummings at 5:30 p.m.

The free concerts take place at the Crossings Park gazebo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Colonie. The concerts are rain or shine.

Lineup

July 6: New York Players

July 13: Edge of Town

July 20: Georgie Wonders Band

July 27: Lustre Kings

August 3: Big Sky Country

August 10: Body & Soul

August 17: Garland Nelson: Reflections

August 24: Hammerhead Horns

August 31: Spirit of Johnny Cash

The free concerts take place Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Canal Square Park at 72 Remsen Street.

Lineup

June 15: Tusk (Fleetwood Mac tribute band)

June 22: Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses

June 29: Skeeter Creek

July 6: Eaglemania

July 13: Vinny Michaels Band

July 20: Ten Most Wanted

July 27: The Refrigerators

August 3: Hammer of the Gods (Led Zeppelin tribute band)

The performances take place Thursdays in July and August from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hudson Shores Park.

Lineup

July 20: The Refrigerators

July 27: Watervliet’s own Hands of Time

August 3: Irish night

August 10: Band of Gold

August 17: Battle of the Watervliet/Green Island Church Bands

August 24: Hot Von Trio

August 31: Zack Holdridge

The free concerts take place at the Rotterdam Senior Citizen’s Center at 2639 Hamburg Street t 6:30 p.m.

Lineup

June 12: Stormin’ Noman

June 19: The Dadtet

June 26: The Rotterdam Town Band and the Rotterdam Town Jazz Band

July 3: The Evidence

July 10: The Joe Sorrentino Band

July 17: The Rotterdam Town Band

July 24: Michael Benedict Jazz Vibes

July 31: The Rotterdam Town Band and the Rotterdam Town Jazz Band

August 7: The Epilogue Trio

August 14: Bossamba

The concerts take place at Onderdonk Memorial Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lineup

July 25: The Schmooze with Gourmelis food truck

August 1: Thee Mister E Band with Cookout with a Cop

August 8: 18 Strings of Trouble, food truck TBD

August 15: The Lost Art Band with Pizza Trails food truck

August 22: The Rhythm Pilots, food truck TBD

August 29: Downtown Horns with Cookout with a Cop

The free concerts take place at Tawasentha Park at 188 Route 146. Attendees can enjoy the newly-renovated tiered audience seating area, and bring a chair or blanket to sit on. New this year, food trucks will be at each concert.

Lineup

June 22: Kathleen Ehlinger conducting the Guilderland Town Band at 7 p.m. Food truck: Muddaddy Flats

June 29: Hair of the Dog at 7:30 p.m. Food truck: High on the Hog BBQ

July 6: Hot Club of Saratoga Food truck: Buena Comida

July 13: Kathleen Ehlinger conducting the Guilderland Town Band at 7:30 p.m. Food truck: Muddaddy Flats

July 20: Big Fez and the Surfmatics Food truck: High on the Hog BBQ

July 27: River of Dreams: Billy Joel Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Food truck: Flaco’s Tacos

August 1: National Night Out featuring The Refrigerators at 6 p.m. Sponsored by the Guilderland Police Department Community Services Unit

August 3: Kathleen Ehlinger conducting the Guilderland Town Band at 7:30 p.m. Food truck: Buena Comida

August 10: Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys at 7:30 p.m. Food truck: High on the Hog BBQ

August 17: Downtown Horns at 7:30 p.m. Food truck: Muddaddy Flats



The concerts take place at the Brunswick Family Community Center at 18 Keyes Lane from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The series runs every Tuesday from June 27 to September 5, with the exception of July 4.

Lineup

June 27: The Refrigerators

July 11: The Tichy Boys

July 18: The Lustre Kings

July 25: Big Fez & The Surfmatics

August 1: Harmony Rocks

August 8: Get Up Jack

August 15: The Hammerhead Horns

August 22: The Oldies Show

August 29: Whiskey Highway

September 5: Kyle Bourgault Band

The free shows will be held on Thursday nights, July 6 through August 17, at 6:30 p.m. in Butler Park.

Lineup

July 6: Whiskey Highway

July 13: Lustre King

July 20: Diva & The Dirty Boys

July 27: A-Blast

August 3: Lug Nuts

August 10: 10:01

August 17: Beatin’ the Odds

The concerts take place in Wood Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. New this year, The Moose Kaboose food truck will be providing food during the concert series.

Lineup

June 17: The Rhythm Pilots

July 1: Kyle Bourgault Band

July 8: The Trance Plants Band

July 29: The Blues House Rockers

August 5: The Shannon Roy Band

August 19: The Downtown Horns

August 26: West Side Drive Band

The free concerts take place at the pavilion in Schodack Town Park at 6 p.m.

Lineup

June 13: Triskele

June 20: Rocky and The Moosemen

June 27: Yankee Doodle Band

August 1: Kyle Bourgault Band

August 8: Jarrod

August 15: Sundown Express

The 16th annual Thursday Evening Concert Series will take place every Thursday this summer beginning on June 22. Each concert will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Schaghticoke Town Hall Gazebo.

Lineup

June 22: Brian Kane

June 29: Soul Provider

July 6: Harmony Rocks

July 13: The Accents (Car Show)

July 20: Legacy (Journey and Foreigner Tribute)

July 27: Kyle Bourgault Band (Xmas in July)

August 3: Wail On

August 10: Lustre Kings (Car Show)

August 17: Large Farva

August 24: Beatin’ The Odds (Fireworks)

The free concerts take place Sundays in July and Tuesdays in August. Shows are set to begin at 7 p.m. at the War Memorial in Congress Park.

Lineup

July 9: Fenimore Blues. Eclectic mix of blues, R&B and rock.

July 23: Skippy and the Pistons. Hometown band with music for everyone.

July 30: Proudest Monkey Band. Dave Matthews cover band.

August 1: MPThree. Acoustic country show.

August 8: Betsy Duo. A 60s/70s band.

August 15: Rustic Spirit. Southern country and classic rock.

August 22: Garland Nelson and Soul Session. A well-known Saratoga staple.

The concerts take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. They take place on the front lawn of the Malta Community Center at 1 Bayberry Drive.

Lineup

July 5: Motion Blur

July 12: Mark Gamsjager & The Luster Kings

July 19: Big Medicine

July 26: Annie & the Hedonists

August 7: Special kids concert with Jumpin’ Jamie from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

August 9: Grand Central Station

The Mechanicville Public Library is hosting the Tuesdays in Talmadge summer concert series. The concerts will take place on Tuesdays in Talmadge Park at 200 Park Place throughout the summer.

Lineup

June 20: Tailspin

July 18: The Zookeepers featuring Dave Clements

August 1: Large Farva featuring Frank Murray

August 15: The Brokenhearted Tom Petty/Stevie Nicks Tribute

The free concert series kicks off July 8, and runs through August 26, with live shows offered every Saturday at 7 p.m. at Amsterdam’s Riverlink Park.

Lineup

July 8: River of Dreams —The Billy Joel Experience

July 15: Tompkins Drive

July 22: Dark Sarcasm (Pink Floyd Tribute Band)

July 29: Across the Pond (Beatles Tribute Band)

August 5: Riverfest featuring Medrock

August 12: Alex Torres Band

August 19: Get up Jack

August 26: Simple Props

The concerts take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Charles Jenner Bandshell on West Main Street. In case of rain, the concerts will take place in St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Lineup

July 13: Stretchin’ the Truth

July 20: The Swingin’ Palms

July 27: The Rubber Band

August 3: Caroga Lake Music Festival

August 10: Organ Fairchild

The free shows take place at 1 Marina Drive in St. Johnsville, rain or shine.

Lineup

July 10: Linda Lee & The Fox Creek Bank

July 17: Lustre Kings

July 24: Rhythm Pilots

July 31: Grit n Grace

August 7: Pine Ridge Mountain Band

August 14: Walrus

August 21: Matt Grainger

September 4: Dark Sarcasm

The series runs Thursdays from June 22 to September 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The concerts take place at Dutchman’s Landing on Main Street.

Lineup

June 22: Guilty Pleasure. Pop rock.

June 29: Lustre Kings. Rock and Roll.

July 6: Back To The Garden 1969. Woodstock Tribute.

July 13: Lex Grey and tThe Urban Pioneers. Award-winning Blues band.

July 20: Thunder Ridge. Country Rock.

July 27: Conehead Buddha. Ska, Reggae, Latin, Funk Jam band.

August 3: The Lost Cowboys. Classic Country.

August 10: Soul Purpose. Motown Soul.

August 17: In The Dust. Country and Western.

August 24: Second Chance. Local Rock Heroes.

August 31: Dead Beats. Grateful Dead tribute band.

September 7: Alexis P. Suter. Award-winning Blues singer.

Each concert runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at South Glens Falls Historical Park.

Lineup

July 1: Broken Spurs Band

July 8: Marcabes

July 15: Noise of Summer

July 22: Just Looking Band

July 29: Rustic Spirit

August 5: Super Mega Ultra

August 12: Harmonic Duo

August 19: Heard

The free concert series is set over five weeks at the Crandall Park Bandshell in Glens Falls. All shows are organized by the Park Theater and run from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Lineup

June 30: The Ladles

July 7: Hot Club of Saratoga

July 14: Reese Fulmer & the Carriage House Band

July 21: The Clements Brothers

July 28: Girl Blue

The free concerts are every Friday night at Shepard Park in Lake George. Each concert runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Lineup

July 7: Soul Session and Yellow Dog

July 14: New York Players and Bluz House Rockers

July 21: Vivid and Dirt Cheap

July 28: Aquanet and Flannel Kings

August 4: Skeeter Creek and The Newells

August 11: Cryin Out Loud and Super 400

August 25: The Refrigerators and A Blast

September 1: Ten Most Wanted and The Schmooze

The free summer concerts take place in Shepard Park on Wednesday nights through July and August, plus two special Thursday night shows. Shows start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Lineup

July 5: Annie and the Hedonists

July 12: Kyshona

July 19: Guy Davis

July 26: The Clements Brothers

August 2: Three Quarter North

August 9: TBA show in cooperation with Lake George Music Festival at 7:30 p.m.

August 16: Zikina

August 23: The Ill Fund Ensemble

August 24: 50th Anniversary Party with The Switch and The Stony Creek Band at 6:30 p.m.

August 30: Sirsy

