ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many cities, towns, and villages across the Capital Region have announced their annual summer concert lineups for 2023. The free concerts usually feature locals and regional artists, but sometimes big names make an appearance.
Some concert series may have already started, while others have not. Here’s where you can enjoy some free music throughout the summer in the Capital Region.
Albany’s Alive at Five concert series
The series started June 8, but seven concerts remain. The free concerts are on Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jennings Landing in Albany.
Lineup
- June 15: Jam Night
- Mihali
- Side B
- June 22: Country Night
- Matt Stell
- Skeeter Creek
- July 6: Rock Night
- Plush
- Super 400
- July 13: Classic Rock Night
- Sweet
- Sly Fox & The Hustlers
- July 20: Reggae Night
- The Skatalites
- Dr. Jah and the Love Prophets
- July 27: Hip-Hop Night
- Rakim
- DJ J-Ronin
- Camtron 5000
- August 3: R&B Night
- Montell Jordan
- DJ TGIF
Albany’s Summer at the Plaza Capital Concert Series
The free performances will be held on Wednesday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the first of which is scheduled for July 12.
Lineup
- July 12: Spin Doctors with Cracker
- July 19: Night Ranger
- July 26: Eli Young Band
- August 2: Big Daddy Kane with Roxanne Shanté and Black Sheep
Albany’s Lunchtime at the Plaza concert series
The free outdoor concert series provides live music from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays between June 7 and August 16 at the Empire State Plaza.
Lineup
- June 14: Maria Z with Brian Melick, Spanish classical, flamenco, and American fingerstyle
- June 21: Make Music Day celebration featuring Heard, world music
- June 28: To be announced
- July 5: No concert
- July 12: Veteran Appreciation Day featuring the Gone Gray Band, classic rock
- July 19: To be announced
- July 26: Carmen and Life’s Guilty Pleasures, jazz
- August 2: The Age, R&B/soul
- August 9: The Dominant 5, brass ensemble
- August 16: Legacy, R&B
Schenectady’s Harbor Jam concert series
This year’s free concerts will take place over one weekend: July 29 and July 30 at the Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater. Each night’s performance will kick off with DJ Ketchup at 6 p.m. with the headliner performance starting at 7:30 p.m. The July 30 concert will end with a special firework show.
Lineup
- July 29: Forever Seger: The Silver Bullet Experience
- July 30: Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John
Schenectady’s Music Haven concert series
The free concerts will take place at Central Park in Schenectady starting in July. All performances start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Lineup
- July 8: Rocky Dawuni
- July 13: La Banda Morisca
- July 16: Joey Alexander
- July 22: Nipperfest Music and Arts Festival at 11 a.m.
- July 23: Sona Jobarteh
- July 30: Blues BBQ featuring Vanessa Collier at 5:30 p.m.
- August 5: Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra
- August 6: Eileen Ivers
- August 11: Screening of “In the Heights” with a block party and music by Taina Asili at 5:30 p.m.
- August 13: Aditya Prakash Ensemble
- August 20: Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole
- August 25 and 26: Will Kempe’s Players perform Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and The Two Gentlemen of Verona
Scotia’s Freedom Park concert series
The free concert series runs from June to August. the concerts take place in Freedom Park, next to Jumpin’ Jack’s. All shows start at 7 p.m.
Lineup
- June 21: Screaming Orphans
- June 24: Alan Payette & Friends
- June 25: Music Company Orchestra
- June 28: Capital District Youth Pipe Band with Ally The Piper
- June 30: Joe Adee & The Lug Nuts
- July 8: Big Fez & the Surfmatics
- July 9: Donnie P & Celebration Family
- July 12: The Refrigerators
- July 15: Third Quarter & Whits End
- July 16: Brian Patneaude Quintet
- July 19: Erin Harkes in Hark
- July 22: Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra
- July 23: Capital Region Wind Ensemble
- July 26: Grand Central Station
- July 29: Jim Gaudet & the Railroad Boys
- July 30: Heard
- August 2: Skeeter Creek
- August 5: Taina Asili
- August 6: The Puppet People present “The Wizard of Oz”
- August 9: Cryin’ Out Loud!
- August 12: Harvest & Rust – A Neil Young Experience
- August 13: The Lustre Kings
- August 16: Get Up Jack
- August 19: Red Haired Strangers
- August 20: Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza
- August 23: Sirsy
Troy’s Rockin’ On The River concert series
The free outdoor series takes place at Riverfront Park in Troy. Each of the four shows will take place on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Lineup
- June 28: Neon Ave with Kristian Montgomery & the Winterkill Band
- July 12: Legacy with Sirsy
- July 26: Conehead Buddha with Josh & Tracy
- August 9: Skeeter Creek with Nick & Liam
Troy’s Summer Square concert series
The free concert series kicks off on July 8 and runs every Saturday through August 26. Each concert starts at 6 p.m. in the Music Hall courtyard at 30 2nd Street.
Lineup
- July 8: Dust Bowl Faeries. A fusion of circus, post-punk, gypsy, and psyche-folk music.
- July 15: Bronte Roman. A pop vocalist who performs Jazz ballads.
- July 22: Carol Daggs. Jazz pianist and vocalist.
- July 29: Julia Alsarraf. Contemporary folk and indie pop/rock singer and instrumentalist.
- August 5: Ida Mae Specker. Fiddler, folk singer, and songwriter.
- August 12: Triskele. The Capital Region’s all-women Irish band.
- August 19: Aiva & Hayley. Singer-songwriters from Latham performing covers from different genres and original songs.
- August 26: Jeanne O’Connor Quartet. Pop, Latin, and R&B vocalist.
Troy’s Powers Park concert series
The concerts take place on Saturdays throughout the summer in Powers Park. The series kicks off on July 8 with the Adirondack Muscle Car Show at 2 p.m. followed by the musical guests.
Lineup
- July 8: Beatin’ The Odds at 3 p.m., Skeeter Creek at 6 p.m.
- July 15: The Beginning at 6 p.m.
- July 22: B-Street Band at 6 p.m.
- July 29: Legacy (Journey/Foreigner tribute) at 6 p.m.
- August 5: The Refrigerators at 6 p.m.
- August 12: The Accents at 6 p.m.
- August 19: Big Sky Country at 6 p.m.
- August 26: Matt Mirabile Band at 3 p.m., Albert Cummings at 5:30 p.m.
Colonie’s Concerts at the Crossings
The free concerts take place at the Crossings Park gazebo from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Colonie. The concerts are rain or shine.
Lineup
- July 6: New York Players
- July 13: Edge of Town
- July 20: Georgie Wonders Band
- July 27: Lustre Kings
- August 3: Big Sky Country
- August 10: Body & Soul
- August 17: Garland Nelson: Reflections
- August 24: Hammerhead Horns
- August 31: Spirit of Johnny Cash
Cohoes’ Rock the Block concert series
The free concerts take place Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Canal Square Park at 72 Remsen Street.
Lineup
- June 15: Tusk (Fleetwood Mac tribute band)
- June 22: Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses
- June 29: Skeeter Creek
- July 6: Eaglemania
- July 13: Vinny Michaels Band
- July 20: Ten Most Wanted
- July 27: The Refrigerators
- August 3: Hammer of the Gods (Led Zeppelin tribute band)
Watervliet summer concert series
The performances take place Thursdays in July and August from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hudson Shores Park.
Lineup
- July 20: The Refrigerators
- July 27: Watervliet’s own Hands of Time
- August 3: Irish night
- August 10: Band of Gold
- August 17: Battle of the Watervliet/Green Island Church Bands
- August 24: Hot Von Trio
- August 31: Zack Holdridge
Rotterdam summer concert series
The free concerts take place at the Rotterdam Senior Citizen’s Center at 2639 Hamburg Street t 6:30 p.m.
Lineup
- June 12: Stormin’ Noman
- June 19: The Dadtet
- June 26: The Rotterdam Town Band and the Rotterdam Town Jazz Band
- July 3: The Evidence
- July 10: The Joe Sorrentino Band
- July 17: The Rotterdam Town Band
- July 24: Michael Benedict Jazz Vibes
- July 31: The Rotterdam Town Band and the Rotterdam Town Jazz Band
- August 7: The Epilogue Trio
- August 14: Bossamba
East Greenbush’s ‘Music in the Park’ series
The concerts take place at Onderdonk Memorial Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lineup
- July 25: The Schmooze with Gourmelis food truck
- August 1: Thee Mister E Band with Cookout with a Cop
- August 8: 18 Strings of Trouble, food truck TBD
- August 15: The Lost Art Band with Pizza Trails food truck
- August 22: The Rhythm Pilots, food truck TBD
- August 29: Downtown Horns with Cookout with a Cop
Guilderland summer concert series
The free concerts take place at Tawasentha Park at 188 Route 146. Attendees can enjoy the newly-renovated tiered audience seating area, and bring a chair or blanket to sit on. New this year, food trucks will be at each concert.
Lineup
- June 22: Kathleen Ehlinger conducting the Guilderland Town Band at 7 p.m.
- Food truck: Muddaddy Flats
- June 29: Hair of the Dog at 7:30 p.m.
- Food truck: High on the Hog BBQ
- July 6: Hot Club of Saratoga
- Food truck: Buena Comida
- July 13: Kathleen Ehlinger conducting the Guilderland Town Band at 7:30 p.m.
- Food truck: Muddaddy Flats
- July 20: Big Fez and the Surfmatics
- Food truck: High on the Hog BBQ
- July 27: River of Dreams: Billy Joel Tribute at 7:30 p.m.
- Food truck: Flaco’s Tacos
- August 1: National Night Out featuring The Refrigerators at 6 p.m.
- Sponsored by the Guilderland Police Department Community Services Unit
- August 3: Kathleen Ehlinger conducting the Guilderland Town Band at 7:30 p.m.
- Food truck: Buena Comida
- August 10: Jim Gaudet and the Railroad Boys at 7:30 p.m.
- Food truck: High on the Hog BBQ
- August 17: Downtown Horns at 7:30 p.m.
- Food truck: Muddaddy Flats
Brunswick summer concert series
The concerts take place at the Brunswick Family Community Center at 18 Keyes Lane from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The series runs every Tuesday from June 27 to September 5, with the exception of July 4.
Lineup
- June 27: The Refrigerators
- July 11: The Tichy Boys
- July 18: The Lustre Kings
- July 25: Big Fez & The Surfmatics
- August 1: Harmony Rocks
- August 8: Get Up Jack
- August 15: The Hammerhead Horns
- August 22: The Oldies Show
- August 29: Whiskey Highway
- September 5: Kyle Bourgault Band
Sand Lake summer concert series
The free shows will be held on Thursday nights, July 6 through August 17, at 6:30 p.m. in Butler Park.
Lineup
- July 6: Whiskey Highway
- July 13: Lustre King
- July 20: Diva & The Dirty Boys
- July 27: A-Blast
- August 3: Lug Nuts
- August 10: 10:01
- August 17: Beatin’ the Odds
Hoosick Falls summer concert series
The concerts take place in Wood Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. New this year, The Moose Kaboose food truck will be providing food during the concert series.
Lineup
- June 17: The Rhythm Pilots
- July 1: Kyle Bourgault Band
- July 8: The Trance Plants Band
- July 29: The Blues House Rockers
- August 5: The Shannon Roy Band
- August 19: The Downtown Horns
- August 26: West Side Drive Band
Schodack summer concert series
The free concerts take place at the pavilion in Schodack Town Park at 6 p.m.
Lineup
- June 13: Triskele
- June 20: Rocky and The Moosemen
- June 27: Yankee Doodle Band
- August 1: Kyle Bourgault Band
- August 8: Jarrod
- August 15: Sundown Express
Schaghticoke summer concert series
The 16th annual Thursday Evening Concert Series will take place every Thursday this summer beginning on June 22. Each concert will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Schaghticoke Town Hall Gazebo.
Lineup
- June 22: Brian Kane
- June 29: Soul Provider
- July 6: Harmony Rocks
- July 13: The Accents (Car Show)
- July 20: Legacy (Journey and Foreigner Tribute)
- July 27: Kyle Bourgault Band (Xmas in July)
- August 3: Wail On
- August 10: Lustre Kings (Car Show)
- August 17: Large Farva
- August 24: Beatin’ The Odds (Fireworks)
Saratoga Springs summer concert series
The free concerts take place Sundays in July and Tuesdays in August. Shows are set to begin at 7 p.m. at the War Memorial in Congress Park.
Lineup
- July 9: Fenimore Blues. Eclectic mix of blues, R&B and rock.
- July 23: Skippy and the Pistons. Hometown band with music for everyone.
- July 30: Proudest Monkey Band. Dave Matthews cover band.
- August 1: MPThree. Acoustic country show.
- August 8: Betsy Duo. A 60s/70s band.
- August 15: Rustic Spirit. Southern country and classic rock.
- August 22: Garland Nelson and Soul Session. A well-known Saratoga staple.
Malta summer concert series
The concerts take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. They take place on the front lawn of the Malta Community Center at 1 Bayberry Drive.
Lineup
- July 5: Motion Blur
- July 12: Mark Gamsjager & The Luster Kings
- July 19: Big Medicine
- July 26: Annie & the Hedonists
- August 7: Special kids concert with Jumpin’ Jamie from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- August 9: Grand Central Station
Mechanicville summer concert series
The Mechanicville Public Library is hosting the Tuesdays in Talmadge summer concert series. The concerts will take place on Tuesdays in Talmadge Park at 200 Park Place throughout the summer.
Lineup
- June 20: Tailspin
- July 18: The Zookeepers featuring Dave Clements
- August 1: Large Farva featuring Frank Murray
- August 15: The Brokenhearted Tom Petty/Stevie Nicks Tribute
Amsterdam’s Riverlink Park concert series
The free concert series kicks off July 8, and runs through August 26, with live shows offered every Saturday at 7 p.m. at Amsterdam’s Riverlink Park.
Lineup
- July 8: River of Dreams —The Billy Joel Experience
- July 15: Tompkins Drive
- July 22: Dark Sarcasm (Pink Floyd Tribute Band)
- July 29: Across the Pond (Beatles Tribute Band)
- August 5: Riverfest featuring Medrock
- August 12: Alex Torres Band
- August 19: Get up Jack
- August 26: Simple Props
Johnstown’s Mudsummer concert series
The concerts take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Charles Jenner Bandshell on West Main Street. In case of rain, the concerts will take place in St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Lineup
- July 13: Stretchin’ the Truth
- July 20: The Swingin’ Palms
- July 27: The Rubber Band
- August 3: Caroga Lake Music Festival
- August 10: Organ Fairchild
St. Johnsville summer concert series
The free shows take place at 1 Marina Drive in St. Johnsville, rain or shine.
Lineup
- July 10: Linda Lee & The Fox Creek Bank
- July 17: Lustre Kings
- July 24: Rhythm Pilots
- July 31: Grit n Grace
- August 7: Pine Ridge Mountain Band
- August 14: Walrus
- August 21: Matt Grainger
- September 4: Dark Sarcasm
Catskill summer concert series
The series runs Thursdays from June 22 to September 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The concerts take place at Dutchman’s Landing on Main Street.
Lineup
- June 22: Guilty Pleasure. Pop rock.
- June 29: Lustre Kings. Rock and Roll.
- July 6: Back To The Garden 1969. Woodstock Tribute.
- July 13: Lex Grey and tThe Urban Pioneers. Award-winning Blues band.
- July 20: Thunder Ridge. Country Rock.
- July 27: Conehead Buddha. Ska, Reggae, Latin, Funk Jam band.
- August 3: The Lost Cowboys. Classic Country.
- August 10: Soul Purpose. Motown Soul.
- August 17: In The Dust. Country and Western.
- August 24: Second Chance. Local Rock Heroes.
- August 31: Dead Beats. Grateful Dead tribute band.
- September 7: Alexis P. Suter. Award-winning Blues singer.
South Glens Falls’ summer concert series
Each concert runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at South Glens Falls Historical Park.
Lineup
- July 1: Broken Spurs Band
- July 8: Marcabes
- July 15: Noise of Summer
- July 22: Just Looking Band
- July 29: Rustic Spirit
- August 5: Super Mega Ultra
- August 12: Harmonic Duo
- August 19: Heard
Glens Falls’ Concerts by the Park summer series
The free concert series is set over five weeks at the Crandall Park Bandshell in Glens Falls. All shows are organized by the Park Theater and run from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Lineup
- June 30: The Ladles
- July 7: Hot Club of Saratoga
- July 14: Reese Fulmer & the Carriage House Band
- July 21: The Clements Brothers
- July 28: Girl Blue
Lake George’s Fridays at the Lake summer concert series
The free concerts are every Friday night at Shepard Park in Lake George. Each concert runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Lineup
- July 7: Soul Session and Yellow Dog
- July 14: New York Players and Bluz House Rockers
- July 21: Vivid and Dirt Cheap
- July 28: Aquanet and Flannel Kings
- August 4: Skeeter Creek and The Newells
- August 11: Cryin Out Loud and Super 400
- August 25: The Refrigerators and A Blast
- September 1: Ten Most Wanted and The Schmooze
Lake George Arts Project summer concert series
The free summer concerts take place in Shepard Park on Wednesday nights through July and August, plus two special Thursday night shows. Shows start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Lineup
- July 5: Annie and the Hedonists
- July 12: Kyshona
- July 19: Guy Davis
- July 26: The Clements Brothers
- August 2: Three Quarter North
- August 9: TBA show in cooperation with Lake George Music Festival at 7:30 p.m.
- August 16: Zikina
- August 23: The Ill Fund Ensemble
- August 24: 50th Anniversary Party with The Switch and The Stony Creek Band at 6:30 p.m.
- August 30: Sirsy
