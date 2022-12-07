TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings bank Music Hall will be continuing their free lunchtime music series titled “Music at Noon” on Tuesday, December 13. The program runs every second Tuesday of each month from October to May, showing different performers with a diverse mix of musical styles.

Carl Gutkowski and James Fitzwilliam will be performing classical flute and piano on December 13, followed by “The Bluebillies,” who will perform a country and bluegrass quartet on Tuesday, January 10. The rest of the schedule until May is as follows:

February 14, Bleecker Consort, performing renaissance and medieval music

March 14, Natalia Shevchuk, Ukrainian Pianist

April 11, Akina Yura, classical piano

May 9, Findlay Cockrell, piano

Everyone in attendance is invited to bring their own lunch as well.