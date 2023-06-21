ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The inaugural Make Music Albany is set for June 21. The day includes free, public musical events in celebration of Make Music Day, a global music celebration that brings people together to make music.

For 2023, over 100 U.S. cities will host thousands of Make Music performances across the country. In the Capital Region, both Albany and Troy are celebrating their first time participating.

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 and has spread to over 1,000 cities across 120 countries. Make Music concerts are performed by anyone who wants to take part and enjoyed by everyone who wants to attend in public spaces.

Schedule

Noon: Make Music Day Celebration featuring Heard at The Egg

1 p.m.: Thom Ingram at Washington Park Parade Grounds

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Open Mic at Washington Park Parade Grounds. If you would like to participate, you can email albany@makemusicday.org or just stop by during the event.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Ruth Pelham at Washington Park Parade Grounds

5:30 p.m.: Sydney Worthley and TJ Foster from ERIE at The Palace Theatre (under the Marquee)

Residents are also encouraged to set up anywhere in Washington Park, except on the roads, and jam out. If you have any questions, you can email albany@makemusicday.org.