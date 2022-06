GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lane Bros will be performing a free concert at Dyken Pond Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Saturday, July 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is the second free outdoor concert of the season.

The Lane Bros sound is firmly rooted in bluegrass and gospel. Light snacks will be on hand and second bench seats will be available. The Dyken Pond Environmental Education Center suggests that attendees bring their own chairs to maximize their comfort.