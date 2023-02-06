TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The morning radio show Free Beer and Hot Wings will return to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on April 28. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Beginning as an afternoon show in Omaha, Nebraska in 1997, the show moved to mornings months later. They moved from a non-commercial radio station, KIWR, to WBON in Knoxville, Tennessee. The show then moved to New Jersey in June of 2002, before moving again in 2004, beginning full syndication with the addition of WGRD in Grand Rapids, Missouri. Gregg Daniels and Chris Michels, two former roommates at Central Michigan University, are the founding members of the show. Kelly Cheesborough and Steve were added to the show as the years went on.