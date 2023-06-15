FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Fort Plain has announced its 2023 “Music in the Park” lineup. The concerts take place on Thursdays in Haslett Park and begin at 6:30 p.m.

Lineup

July 6: Valley Rockers (Spike Brown), classic rock/country

July 13: Easy Money Big Band, Sinatra to modern pop

July 27: Get Up Jack, Irish folk

August 3: Small Town Big Band

August 10: Realtime Dixieland Band, Jazz

August 17: Clean Street Band, classic rock

The concerts are free and open to the public. July 20 will be used as a rain date if necessary.