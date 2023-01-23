ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Founding Talking Heads keyboardist Jerry Harrison and touring member Adrian Belew are coming to Albany. The duo is set to perform at Empire Live on March 8 at 8 p.m.

Harrison and Belew are embarking on a U.S. tour in celebration of the Talking Heads’ iconic 1980 album “Remain In Light.” The rock band is best known for the songs “Psycho Killer,” “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody),” and “Once in a Lifetime.”

The duo is touring with special guests Cool Cool Cool, which includes former members of Turkuaz. You can buy tickets on the Empire Live website.