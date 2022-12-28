SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the former drummers for Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to perform in Schenectady. The Artimus Pyle Band will be performing at Frog Alley Brewing on February 3.

Artimus Pyle played drums for Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1974 to 1977 and from 1987 to 1991. He survived the 1977 plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines. Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

The Artimus Pyle Band will be playing the songs of Lynyrd Skynyrd as a tribute to the band. You must be 21 years or older to attend. You can buy tickets on the Universe website.