HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artemis Pyle is set to perform with his band in Hudson Falls. The performance is scheduled for August 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre.

Artimus Pyle played drums for Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1974 to 1977 and from 1987 to 1991. He survived the 1977 plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and backing vocalist Cassie Gaines.

Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. They have several hits including “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Free Bird,” and “Simple Man.”

The Artemis Pyle Band will be playing the songs of Lynyrd Skynyrd as a tribute to the band. You can buy tickets at the Strand Box Office, by calling (518) 832-3484, or on the Brown Paper Tickets website.