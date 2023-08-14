HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Strand Theatre will be hosting a performance by progressive rock group Tu-Ner, featuring Trey Gunn and Pat Mastelotto, formerly of King Crimson. The show is scheduled for August 17 at 8 p.m.

In the new group, Gunn and Mastelotto are joined by touch guitarist Markus Reuter. The band’s sound pays homage to the music of King Crimson, containing elements of rock, jazz and funk.

Tu-Ner’s tour celebrates the release of their debut double album “T1 – Contact Information”, which came out on August 14. The band’s next two performances are also in New York, performing at Lovin’ Cup in Rochester on August 19 and Mohawk Place in Buffalo on August 20.

The Strand Theatre is located at 210 Main Street in Hudson Falls. You can buy Tu-Ner tickets by visiting the band’s website.