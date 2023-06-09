Martin Barre, former Jethro Tull guitarist, is set to perform in Hudson Falls (photo courtesy: The Strand Theatre)

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Martin Barre, the former guitarist for Jethro Tull, is set to bring his “A Brief History of Tull” performance to The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls. The concert is set for June 23 at 8 p.m.

Barre will be celebrating 50 years of Jethro Tull will a special visual presentation along with their music. The band is best known for the songs “Aqualung,” “Locomotive Breath,” and “Thick as a Brick.”

Barre’s band includes Dan Crisp on lead vocals, Alan Thomson on bass, and Darby Todd on drums. In addition to Jethro Tull, Barre has worked with Paul McCartney and Phil Collins, and has shared the stage with Jimi Hendrix, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin.

Jethro Tull, led by Ian Anderson, is also set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany in November. You can buy tickets for the Martin Barre event on The Strand Theatre website.