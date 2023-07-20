HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Don Felder, the former lead guitarist of The Eagles, is coming to Hudson Falls. He is set to perform at the Strand Theatre on August 6 at 8 p.m.

Felder was a member of The Eagles for over 20 years. He co-wrote some of the band’s biggest hits including “Hotel California,” “Victim Of Love” and more.

As a solo artist, Felder has released three albums. He’s performed alongside The Bee Gees, Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, Barbra Streisand, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, and Stephen Stills.

You can buy tickets at the Strand Box Office or on the Brown Paper Tickets website. The Stand Theatre is located at 210 Main Street in Hudson Falls.