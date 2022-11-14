SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Foreigner announced the launch of their Farewell Tour on Monday. The 32-show stint kicks off on July 6, 2023, at Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. From there, the iconic band will trek across the United States and Canada, leaving a footprint in the Capital Region on its way. Joined by Loverboy, the band will make a stop at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Aug. 1, 2023.

“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like the First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour,” said leader and founder of Foreigner, Mick Jones. “We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America, and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

Jones continues to elevate Foreigner’s influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks, and multi-layered talents while lead singer Kelly Hansen has led the band into the digital age inspiring a whole new generation of fans. Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on the keys; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide a level of energy than has resulted in the re-emergence of the band’s timeless tunes.

The SPAC performance is slated for 7 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2023. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 15, at 9 a.m. on the LiveNation website. The general public will have access to tickets on Friday, November 18, at 9 a.m.

Full tour: