SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Foreigner announced the launch of their Farewell Tour on Monday. The 32-show stint kicks off on July 6, 2023, at Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. From there, the iconic band will trek across the United States and Canada, leaving a footprint in the Capital Region on its way. Joined by Loverboy, the band will make a stop at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Aug. 1, 2023.
“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like the First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour,” said leader and founder of Foreigner, Mick Jones. “We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America, and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”
Jones continues to elevate Foreigner’s influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks, and multi-layered talents while lead singer Kelly Hansen has led the band into the digital age inspiring a whole new generation of fans. Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on the keys; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide a level of energy than has resulted in the re-emergence of the band’s timeless tunes.
The SPAC performance is slated for 7 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2023. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 15, at 9 a.m. on the LiveNation website. The general public will have access to tickets on Friday, November 18, at 9 a.m.
Full tour:
- Thu July 6: Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Sat July 8: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sun July 9: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue July 11: Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
- Fri July 14: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Tue July 18: Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
- Wed July 19: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Fri July 21: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Sat July 22: Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Mon July 24: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Tue July 25: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Fri July 28: Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sat July 29: Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Tue August 1: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Wed August 2: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach
- Fri August 4: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Sat August 5: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Tue August 8: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Wed August 9: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Fri August 11: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat August 12: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Mon August 14: Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Wed August 16: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri August 18: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
- Sun August 20: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Mon August 21: Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
- Wed August 23: Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
- Thu August 24: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Weds August 30: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater
- Fri September 1: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sat September 2: Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Sun September 3: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center