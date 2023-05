SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Folk rock singer Ray LaMontagne is set to perform at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady on September 16 at 8 p.m. This stop is part of LaMontagne’s “Just Passing Through” tour.

LaMontagne will be performing a fan requested setlist across all of his shows. He is best known for the songs “You Are the Best Thing,” “Such A Simple Thing,” and “Jolene.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.