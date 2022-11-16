ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is set to perform at The Egg in Albany on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. He’ll be performing a new spoken word show titled “What’s Left Of Me.”

Guthrie retired from touring in 2020 citing health issues. While he admits that “retirement was fun while it lasted,” he’s returning with this spoken word show.

The show will be moderated by author, music historian, and former director of the Grammy Museum Bob Santelli. It will also include rarely-seen video footage and an audience Q&A.

The son of legendary Woody Guthrie, Arlo Guthrie is best known for the songs “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree,” “The City of New Orleans,” and “Coming into Los Angeles.” He also performed at Woodstock in 1969.

You can buy tickets on The Egg website, by calling (518) 473-1845, or in person at The Egg Box Office, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.