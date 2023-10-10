TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Folk rock duo Indigo Girls are coming to Troy. The duo is set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on December 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Indigo Girls released their first album in 1987 and have since released 13 more studio albums and sold over 15 million records. The duo is best known for the songs “Closer to Fine,” “Power of Two,” and “Galileo.” Their song “Closer to Fine” was recently featured in the “Barbie” movie.

Pre-sale tickets are already on sale with tickets to the general public going on sale on Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website, by calling (518) 273-0038, or in person at the box office.