SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The First Night of Funny, the Capital Region’s annual New Year’s Eve comedy event, is back for its 15th year. The shows will be at Proctors Theater in Schenectady, The Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes, and The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls on December 31.

Each event is appropriate for those over 16 years old and ends before midnight. The events include comedians from Netflix, “America’s Got Talent” and Comedy Central, among others.

Lineups

Proctors Theatre

Show at 7:30 p.m. Kevin Downey Jr. Brian Beaudoin Matt Bergman Josh Kincade



Cohoes Music Hall

Shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Earl David Reed Isabel Hagen Josh Kincade Anthony Didomenico



Charles R. Wood Theater

Shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Ross Bennett Dan Geurin Ray Harrington Cody Montanye



Tickets are $30 now through December 25, $35 from December 26 through 30 and $40 the day of. Tickets are available on the First Night of Funny website and on each venue’s website.