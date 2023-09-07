ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Grammy Award-nominated rock band Fall Out Boy will perform in Albany in 2024 as an extension of their So Much For (Tour) Dust, So Much For (2our) Dust. Pre-sale tickets for the So Much For (2our) Dust extension will go on sale on Wednesday, September 13 at 9:30 p.m. with general tickets becoming available on Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. online.

The band, known for hits like “Sugar, We’re Going Down,” “Centuries,” and “Thnks fr th Mmrs,” will perform at the MVP Arena on Sunday, March 24 at the MVP Arena.

Fall Out Boy has used a Magic 8 Ball at each show to surprise fans with a performance of a song they’ve never played live. It’s also used to determine what songs might be played next.