ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The inaugural Extreme Music Awards were held at Empire Live in Albany on January 13. The award show honored the area’s best metal, punk and hardcore artists, and featured guest presenters from members of world-renowned bands, including Exodus, Overkill and Biohazard.

Extreme Music Awards (Photo: Kylie Spinelli/518scene.com)

Ralph Renna, radio host of 93.9 WABY (Photo: Nick Dicocco)

Joe Mansman and The Midnight Revival Band wins Best Live Performance (Photo: Nick Dicocco)

Fuzz, host of That Fuzzing Rock Show (Photo: Nick Dicocco)

Malefic wins Best Black Metal Band (Photo: Nick Dicocco)

Ray Mazzola and Mike Valente of Brick by Brick (Photo: Nick Dicocco)

The Phoenix & The Raven wins Best Progressive Metal Band (Photo: Nick Dicocco)

Matt Byrne of Hatebreed (Photo: Nick Dicocco)

Flatwounds wins Best New Band (Photo: Nick Dicocco)

Phil Demmel, formerly of Machine Head (Photo: Nick Dicocco)

Frozen Sun wins Best Power Metal Band (Photo: Nick Dicocco)

Bob Riley of Murderer’s Row wins Lifetime Achievement Award (Photo: Nick Dicocco)

Jason Bittner of Shadows Fall wins Most Influential Musician (Photo: Nick Dicocco)

The show was kicked off with a set by Uncle SAMM, performing covers by thrash metal’s “Big 4”: Slayer, Anthrax, Metallica and Megadeth. Award categories ranged from Best Punk Band and Best Power Metal Band to Best Merch and Most Brutal Mosh Pit.

Extreme Music Awards Winners 2024

Best Black Metal Band

Malefic

Best Death Metal Band

Skinless

Best Doom/Goth/Stoner Band

Gozer

Best Grindcore Band

Escuela Grind

Best Hair/Glam/Sleaze Band

The Erotics

Best Hardcore Band

Violent By Design

Best Hardcore Beatdown Band

Wrong Move

Best Hardcore Punk Band

Murderers Row

Best Live Performance

Joe Mansman and The Midnight Revival Band

Best Merch

Alloy Reign

Best Metal Video

Downswing – “Bound To Misery”

Best Metalcore Band

Downswing

Best New Band

Flatwounds

Best Power Metal Band

Frozen Sun

Best Prog/Math Metal

The Phoenix and the Raven

Best Punk Band

The Hauntings

Best Thrash Metal Band

Faced

Best Veteran Band

The Erotics

Album of the Year

Blackbraid – “Blackbraid II”

Most Brutal Mosh Pit

Invoke Thy Wrath

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bob Riley

Jason Bittner, drummer for Shadows Fall, Overkill and Flotsam and Jetsam, was honored with a special final award of the night for Most Influential Musician. Bittner originates from Niskayuna and maintains deep connections in the area.

The event concluded with an “All-Star Jam” featuring a lineup made up of legendary celebrity musicians as well as members of bands that were award nominees and winners from the local scene.