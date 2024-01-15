ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The inaugural Extreme Music Awards were held at Empire Live in Albany on January 13. The award show honored the area’s best metal, punk and hardcore artists, and featured guest presenters from members of world-renowned bands, including Exodus, Overkill and Biohazard.
The show was kicked off with a set by Uncle SAMM, performing covers by thrash metal’s “Big 4”: Slayer, Anthrax, Metallica and Megadeth. Award categories ranged from Best Punk Band and Best Power Metal Band to Best Merch and Most Brutal Mosh Pit.
Extreme Music Awards Winners 2024
Best Black Metal Band
- Malefic
Best Death Metal Band
- Skinless
Best Doom/Goth/Stoner Band
- Gozer
Best Grindcore Band
- Escuela Grind
Best Hair/Glam/Sleaze Band
- The Erotics
Best Hardcore Band
- Violent By Design
Best Hardcore Beatdown Band
- Wrong Move
Best Hardcore Punk Band
- Murderers Row
Best Live Performance
- Joe Mansman and The Midnight Revival Band
Best Merch
- Alloy Reign
Best Metal Video
- Downswing – “Bound To Misery”
Best Metalcore Band
- Downswing
Best New Band
- Flatwounds
Best Power Metal Band
- Frozen Sun
Best Prog/Math Metal
- The Phoenix and the Raven
Best Punk Band
- The Hauntings
Best Thrash Metal Band
- Faced
Best Veteran Band
- The Erotics
Album of the Year
- Blackbraid – “Blackbraid II”
Most Brutal Mosh Pit
- Invoke Thy Wrath
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Bob Riley
Jason Bittner, drummer for Shadows Fall, Overkill and Flotsam and Jetsam, was honored with a special final award of the night for Most Influential Musician. Bittner originates from Niskayuna and maintains deep connections in the area.
The event concluded with an “All-Star Jam” featuring a lineup made up of legendary celebrity musicians as well as members of bands that were award nominees and winners from the local scene.