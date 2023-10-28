SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire State Youth Orchestra has announced their 2023-2024 performance season. The first concert is scheduled for October 29.

The new season, titled “Breathe!”, will feature engaging concerts celebrating unity, harmony and the collective spirit of music. The series aims to allow musicians and audiences to breathe together and experience the thrill of live orchestral performances.

“I think of music like a living thing: we can explore how it breathes, and we can tune into its pulse. If an orchestra doesn’t breathe, it’s not really alive.” said ESYO’s Music Director and Symphony Orchestra conductor, Etienne Abelin. “This year, we will breathe more fully with each other and with the music, so we can live in the present moment and truly connect with each other and the world around us.”

The season’s first concert will feature a performance of Antonín Dvořák’s “Symphony No. 9” at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. The full season schedule is listed below:

ESYO 2023-2024 Season

2023

October 29: ESYO featuring William Lauricella, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m.

November 5: Repertory Orchestra, String Orchestra and Concertino Strings, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m.

November 5: Percussion Ensembles, Brown School in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m.

November 19: Youth and Repertory Jazz Orchestras, SUNY Schenectady, 3 p.m.

December 10: Wind Orchestra, 3 p.m., Chamber Music, 5:30 p.m., The College of St. Rose

December 14 – 17: Melodies of Christmas, Proctors Theater

December 17: Percussion Ensembles Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., The College of St. Rose

2024

February 14: Reparatory Orchestra and Concertino Strings, location unannounced, 7 p.m.

February 15: String and Youth Jazz Orchestras, SUNY Schenectady, 7 p.m.

March 10: Wind Orchestra and Repertory Jazz Orchestra, The College of St. Rose, 3 p.m.

March 11: Festival of Contemporary Music with ESYO Percussion Ensembles, University of Albany Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m.

March 23: Playathon, Crossgates Mall

April 21: Symphony Orchestra, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m.

May 4: Repertory Jazz Orchestra and String Orchestra, Skidmore College, 3 p.m.

May 5: Concertino Strings, Woodwinds and Brass Ensembles, location unannounced, 3 p.m.

May 5: Percussion Ensembles and Concertino Percussion, Brown School, 7 p.m.

May 10: Youth and Repertory Jazz Orchestras, SUNY Schenectady, 7:30 p.m.

May 12: Wind Orchestra, 3 p.m., Chamber Orchestra and Chamber Music, 5:30 p.m., The College of St. Rose

June 2: Festival of Young Artists, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Empire State Youth Orchestra is based out of Schenectady. You can buy ESYO tickets online by visiting the orchestra’s website.