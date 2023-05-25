SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs is hosting their monthly “Women Aren’t Funny” comedy series. This month’s performance is scheduled for June 7, and will feature comedian Erin Harkes.

Harkes, a local comedy and music phenom, has been performing standup since 2012. She is consistently voted one of the area’s best comedians, and has performed across the country and alongside national comics such as Demetri Martin and Jeff Dye.

Universal Preservation Hall was constructed in 1871 and was originally used as a Methodist church. Nowadays, the venue, located at 25 Washington St, Saratoga Springs, NY, is used for a variety of events and gatherings.

Tickets to this event can be purchased here.