ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live in Albany will be hosting the inaugural Extreme Music Awards. The show is scheduled for January 13.

The event will celebrate the Capital Region’s greatest hardcore, metal and punk bands. Artists can be nominated across a variety of categories on the Extreme Music Awards website through December 1.

The award show will feature guest presenters from world-renowned bands, including members of Slayer, Exodus, Overkill, Biohazard, Hatebreed and more, as well as a performance by Uncle SAMM. The event is presented by Motor Mountain Off Road, Upstate Black N Blue Productions, Capital Underground, 518 Scene, Radio Radio X, and That Fuzzing Rock Show.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street. You can buy Extreme Music Awards tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.