KERHONKSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Magical Majestic Music Festival is set to open this weekend in Kerhonkson. The event will be held at the Hudson Valley Resort and Spa from September 22 through September 24.

The festival will feature dozens of regional DJs across several stages, as well as food, art and crafts from numerous vendors. The event will also offer a wide array of activities, including table top gaming, painting, mini golf and an indoor pool.

In addition to all the available music and gaming, wellness staff will be providing instruction in yoga, therapy and mindfulness. Attendees are encouraged to join in on the fantasy fun by wearing medieval cosplay as part of the festivities.

Hudson Valley Resort and Spa is located at 400 Granite Road. You can buy Magical Majestic Music Festival tickets by visiting the event’s website.