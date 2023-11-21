SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Music icons Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chicago are coming to Saratoga Springs on July 24 for an unforgettable night culminating in an encore performance with both bands on stage together. The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off in St. Louis and stops in 30 cities across North America.

According to Billboard, Chicago is hailed as one of “the most successful American rock bands of all time”. Rolling Stone describes Earth, Wind & Fire as “a funk-fusion powerhouse that changed the sound and history of popular music.”

The two bands have already been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Chicago was inducted in 2016, and Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted in 2000.

The Heart & Soul 2024 Tour will include a show at Broadview Stage at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. General admission tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. on Live Nation’s website.