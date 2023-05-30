ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Drag performers Frieda and Carmie are taking the stage at the Huxley Theater at the New York State Museum during Pride Month in the Capital Region. They’re hosting a drag cabaret and story hour for kids on June 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find the New York State Museum is at 260 Madison Avenue in Albany. The free family event promises fun stories told through song for kids of all ages.

The Pride Center of the Capital Region organized the event. One social media, they said, “Drag queens and kings are the epitome of dress-up, and that’s something all children understand. Drag isn’t dangerous, it is a creative and colorful way to express yourself.”

All fields of art and performance feature a range of content. For example, some stand up comedians or songs feature explicit content meant for adults, while some movies or television are for actual babies. Drag is no different, and this story hour is carefully crafted specifically for children, just like any clown show or game of pretend.

The art and entertainment form of drag has been miscast in recent months by right-wing activists and politicians who complain about the “sexualization” or “grooming” of children. The recent headlines about disruptions of drag events and their portrayal as sexual and harmful to children can obscure the intent of the art form and its rich history.