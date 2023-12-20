SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — DJ Pauly D will be performing at the Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady Event Center on Friday, March 1, 2024. Tickets to see the former “Jersey Shore” star go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online.

DJ Pauly D will be joined by local DJs DJ Tomb and DJ Ketchup with the night kicking off at 8 p.m. He has over 18 million followers across all social media platforms and has appeared in advertisements for Burger King, Pepsi, and 7-Eleven.

The Providence, Rhode Island native was cast by “Jersey Shore” in 2009 until the show ended in 2012. In 2011, he signed a three-album deal with 50 Cent’s G-Unit Records and G-Note Records.