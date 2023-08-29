ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Disney on Ice” is making its way back to Albany. “Mickey’s Search Party” will be performing at MVP Arena from December 14 to 17.

The performance follows Mickey Mouse and friends as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell, all while skating on ice. The show features characters such as Miguel, Elsa, Belle, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Moana, Aladdin, and Ariel.

Performances

Thursday, December 14 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 at noon and 4 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 5 at 10 a.m., but the pre-sale is currently happening. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.