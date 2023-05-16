ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” came to the Palace Theatre in Albany in October 2022, the children’s concert is returning. The show is set for September 24 at 4 p.m.

The show features characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, Bo from “Firebuds” and the superhero kittens from the new series, “SuperKitties.” The immersive, interactive concert includes singing, dancing, acrobatics, and 3D special effects.

In “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza,” Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza? The show will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music.

You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website and at the Palace Theatre Box Office at 19 Clinton Avenue. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.