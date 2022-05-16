ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Spiderman, and Doc McStuffins are making their way to Albany this October. The “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” concert is set for Sunday, October 23 at the Palace Theatre.

The show features characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Alice from Disney Junior’s series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” live on stage. The immersive, interactive concert includes singing, dancing, acrobatics, and 3D special effects.

In “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza,” Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza? The show will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music.

“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” (Photo credit Disney – Matt Petit)

“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” (Photo credit Disney – Matt Petit)

“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” (Photo credit Disney – Matt Petit)

“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” (Photo credit Disney – Matt Petit)

The show is by the creators of the two-time Pollstar nominated “Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour” which sold over 350,000 tickets. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station.

“We are going to blow the minds of Disney Junior fans with all the on-stage fun and new songs we have in store for them,” says Jonathan Shank, producer and CEO of Terrapin Station Entertainment. “We are so excited to be working with the Disney Junior team again on this premier preschool production bringing back all the beloved Disney characters, and now, for the first time, ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.'”

Spotify Fans First presale begins May 17 at 10 a.m. Presale for Disney Visa Cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man, and Disney Music Group social media followers begins May 18 at 10 a.m. Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin May 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20.

Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website, on the Palace Theatre website, and at the Palace Theatre Box Office at 19 Clinton Avenue. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.