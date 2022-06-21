SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Dirty Dancing in Concert” is making its way to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady this October. The performance is set for October 30 at 7 p.m.

To celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary, the film will be played as a band and singers perform the songs live on stage, in sync with the film. There will also be an encore party for audience members to sing and dance to their favorite “Dirty Dancing” songs.

Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman, played by Jennifer Grey, and her family vacation to the Catskills resort, Kellerman’s. Intrigued by the staff’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle, played by Patrick Swayze, and the different lifestyles of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 24, and are available through the Proctors Box Office Proctors, in person or by phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on the Proctors website. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.