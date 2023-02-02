ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Dino Ranch Live,” based on the hit animated Disney Junior series, is set to perform at the Palace Theatre. The show will be on May 27 at 4 p.m.

“Dino Ranch” follows the adventures of the Cassidy family with their junior ranchers and dinosaurs, as well as their rivals the Tin Horn Trio. In the live show, the Dino Rancheroos introduce the audience to Dino Ranch, the thrill of ranch life and teach them how to ride and lasso.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.