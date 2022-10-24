SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announced his upcoming “The Sonder Tour” on Monday—a North American run taking place this Spring. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-date tour will kick off in Vancouver making stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, along with venues in Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, and Los Angeles. A special stop for Capital Region music fans is slated for Monday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).
Kennedy’s tour comes in celebration of his new album, “Sonder,” to be released on November 4. Sonder, which means “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own,” resonated deeply with Kennedy and is an exciting new musical chapter for him, a spokesman said.
The Sonder 2023 Tour will bring some of Kennedy’s first live performances of songs from the new album to North American fans for the first time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28, at 10 a.m. for the June show at SPAC.
Full tour:
- Saturday, May 6 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tuesday, May 9 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
- Wednesday, May 10 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
- Friday, May 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- Monday, May 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
- Friday, May 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Saturday, May 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Tuesday, May 23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Wednesday, May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
- Friday, May 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- Saturday, May 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
- Tuesday, May 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts
- Wednesday, May 31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
- Friday, June 2 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- Saturday, June 3 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
- Tuesday, June 6 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Wednesday, June 7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- Friday, June 9 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
- Saturday, June 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Sunday, June 11 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
- Tuesday, June 13 – Washington DC – The Anthem
- Wednesday, June 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Friday, June 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Monday, June 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Tuesday, June 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion