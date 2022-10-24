SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announced his upcoming “The Sonder Tour” on Monday—a North American run taking place this Spring. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-date tour will kick off in Vancouver making stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, along with venues in Dallas, Nashville, Chicago, and Los Angeles. A special stop for Capital Region music fans is slated for Monday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

Kennedy’s tour comes in celebration of his new album, “Sonder,” to be released on November 4. Sonder, which means “the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own,” resonated deeply with Kennedy and is an exciting new musical chapter for him, a spokesman said.

The Sonder 2023 Tour will bring some of Kennedy’s first live performances of songs from the new album to North American fans for the first time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28, at 10 a.m. for the June show at SPAC.

Full tour: