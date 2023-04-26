ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Derek Hough is bringing his “Symphony of Dance” tour to the Palace Theatre in Albany. The performance is set for November 10 at 7 p.m.

Hough is a professional dancer, choreographer, actor and singer. He was a dancer on “Dancing with the Stars” from 2007 to 2016, winning the show a record-breaking six times with his celebrity partners. Hough is currently a judge on the show.

The Palace performance will explore a multitude of dance styles including ballroom, tap, salsa, hip-hop and everything in between. Two-time EMMY winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTab, will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.