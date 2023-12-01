ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The MVP Arena announced they will be hosting a performance by indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie. The show is scheduled for May 3, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Death Cab for Cutie has released 10 studio albums across their multi-decade career, their latest release being 2022’s “Asphalt Meadows”. The band will be performing alongside The Postal Service, which features Death Cab for Cutie singer Ben Gibbard.

The tour will commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Postal Service’s only album “Give Up”, as well as Death Cab’s fourth album “Transatlanticism”. The show will be opened by indie rock group Slow Pulp.

MVP Arena is located at 51 South Pearl Street in Albany. You can buy Death Cab for Cutie tickets online through the Ticketmaster website when they go on sale to the public on December 8 at 10 a.m.