ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rock band Death Before Dishonor will be playing at Empire Live on Friday, September 1, at 5 p.m., as part of the Born Dead Fest with other bands Full Blown Chaos and Dysentery playing too. Tickets for the event are available online.

Death Before Dishonor originated in Boston and was formed in 2000. They signed with Bridge Nine Records in 2005. They’re known for hits such as “Break Through it All,” Count Me In,” and “Born from Misery.”