SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dead & Company is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on both June 17 and June 18 in 2023. This comes after they canceled their concert at SPAC on July 6.

Dead & Company canceled their SPAC summer concert about four hours before the show was supposed to begin. John Mayer, a member of Dead & Company, later posted on his Instagram story about the show cancellation, saying that his father was in the hospital.

The new SPAC concerts are part of Dead & Company’s final tour. The band made the announcement that this would be their final tour in a Twitter post on September 23. The tour starts off in Los Angeles on May 19 and ends in San Francisco on July 15.

The band consists of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. They have no studio albums but do have live recordings of their songs online.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.