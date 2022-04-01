SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dead & Company is returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 6 at 7 p.m. The band is embarking on its seventh tour since forming in 2015.

Dead & Company consists of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. The band has no studio albums but has live recordings of their songs online.

Tickets go on Verified Fan Presale on April 3 at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on April 8 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website.