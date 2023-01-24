SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dave Matthews Band will return to Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, as part of their U.S. summer tour. Tickets for the concerts will be on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. online.

To go along with their summer tour, Dave Matthews Band will be releasing “Walk Around the Moon,” their tenth studio album and the first since 2018’s “Come Tomorrow.” After three shows in Mexico, their U.S. tour will kick off in The Woodlands, Texas.

Dave Matthews Band has received 11 Grammy award nominations and won Best Rock Performance by a duo or group with vocals for “So Much To Say” at the 39th annual Grammy Awards.