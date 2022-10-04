SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Dancing With the Stars: Live!” is set to perform at Proctors Theatre on January 15. The live show features the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Alexis Warr.

Attendees can watch dance performances by these world-renowned dancers. Special guest stars are yet to be announced. The tour launches in January in Washington D.C. and is making stops in Brookville, Poughkeepsie, Verona, and Buffalo.

“Getting to see the smiling faces of the people who vote for us on the show from home each and every week in-person is such a privilege – the fans are the reason why we love to do this tour! We cannot wait to travel to cities all across the country and share our passion for dance from coast to coast. Whether you’ve made a tradition of coming to the show every year or this is your first time getting to see us live, we promise to give you an unforgettable performance,” said the dancers.

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” go on sale Friday, October 7. You can buy tickets on the tour website.