SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” is making its way to Schenectady. The show is set for Proctors Theatre on January 25, 2024 at 8 p.m.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” will feature some of the professional dancers from the hit television series performing new numbers, as well as some performances featured in season 32. The live show features “Dancing with the Stars” dancers Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

“Dancing with the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough is also set to perform on select dates. Other celebrity guests are still to be announced.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 20. Tickets are already on pre-sale for Mirrorball Members. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.