ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the seventh year, the performing arts centers at The Egg and the University at Albany have announced that they will present “Dance in Albany,” a joint dance series featuring 10 offerings for the 2022-23 season. Seven of the performances will be held at The Egg at the Empire State Plaza, with the remaining three at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center on the uptown University at Albany campus.

Dance styles featured in this year’s series are ballet, modern, tap, and Irish dance, with several companies on the roster offering a unique fusion of illusion and motion. Highlights include an international troupe on its first United States tour, several companies celebrating multi-decade anniversaries, and a collaboration between two New York City-based ensembles. Half of the companies on the slate have women at the artistic helm.

Starting on June 24, dance enthusiasts have the opportunity to buy a package with a ticket to each performance for $130, half off the individual prices. Subscriptions that include six and four performances will also be available at a savings of 25% and 10%, respectively. Individual tickets will go on-sale that same day, at The Egg Box Office, by phone at (518) 473-1845, or on The Egg’s website.

Performances:

Urban Bush Women at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center

Tuesday and Wednesday, September 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m., $10-$20.

MOMIX at The Egg

Thursday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m., $36.

Limón Dance Company at The Egg

Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m., $34.

La Serpiente at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center

Sunday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m., $10-$20.

ODC/Dance at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center

Friday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m., $10-$20.

New York Theatre Ballet with Bridgman|Packer Dance at The Egg

Friday, February 17 at 8 p.m., $25 (note: this is a rescheduled performance from the 21-22 season).

Paul Taylor Dance Company at The Egg

Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m., $34.

Dublin Irish Dance at The Egg

Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m., $28.

SaViON GLOVeR and The CeLeBRaTeD ORCHeST’DaNCE RA at The Egg

Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m., $36.

Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company at The Egg

Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m., $25.