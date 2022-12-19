TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Czech National Symphony Orchestra is coming to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Feb. 18, 2023. A pre-sale for the show starts Monday, December 19 at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 21 at 10 a.m.

Under the direction of Music Director Steven Mercurio, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. Recognized as one of Europe’s first-rank symphonic ensembles and renowned for its versatility, the orchestra annually presents a broad program ranging from classical music concerts to contemporary genres, film scores, jazz, and musicals. Since 2005, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra has also organized the summer Prague Proms Festival, which with its impressive array of prominent international performers, appeals to a diverse audience each year.

Composers, conductors, and performers such as Ennio Morricone, Lalo Schifrin, James Morrison, and others repeatedly come back to Prague to either record with the orchestra or perform in the beautiful Smetana Hall at Prague’s Municipal House, the home concert stage of the orchestra. Highlights from recent concert seasons include a European tour with Morricone and a Prague concert with Anna Netrebko.

The Czech National Symphony Orchestra was set up in 1993 by trumpet player Jan Hasenöhrl along with conductor Zdenek Košler. In 1996, the American Paul Freeman took over as Chief Conductor and held his post for 10 years. At the beginning of 2007, Maes­tro Libor Pešek was named the Chief Conductor and he remains in the position today.

The December 19 pre-sale is limited to Music Hall members. When single tickets go on sale to the public, call (518) 273-0038, visit the music hall’s box office, or head to their website to get yours.