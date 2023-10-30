SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Can you take me higher? Rock bands Creed and 3 Doors Down will take the stage at SPAC on Saturday, August 24, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online.

Creed originated in Tallahassee, Flordia, and became prominent in the late 1990s to early 2000s in the post-grunge movement. They released three consecutive multi-platinum albums and are known for their hits such as “Higher,” “With Arms Wide Open,” and “One Last Breath.”

3 Doors Down hails from Escatawpa, Mississippi, and specializes in post-grunge, hard rock, and alternative rock music. They’re best known for their hits such as “Kryptonite,” “Loser,” and “Here Without You.”