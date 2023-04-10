Walker Hayes on the Kelly Clarkson Show (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

AMENIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country star Walker Hayes is set to perform at the third annual Hudson Valley Rodeo in Amenia on September 16. The rodeo is set to take place at the Keane Stud Farm at 217 Depot Hill Road.

The family-friendly rodeo features Mutton Bustin’, Barrel Racing, Roping, Bronc Riding, and Bull Riding. Doors open at noon with family-friendly activities and the rodeo begins at 3 p.m. The event also includes food trucks and vendors.

Hayes is set to perform at 7 p.m. He is best known for the songs “Fancy Like,” “You Broke Up with Me,” and “AA.”

All net proceeds from this event will benefit the Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization and its programs. You can buy tickets to this event on the Hudson Valley Rodeo website.