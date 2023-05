RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Country star Jake Owen is set to perform at the Vermont State Fair in Rutland. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m.

Owen is a singer, songwriter and actor. He is best known for the songs “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Down To The Honkytonk,” and “Made For You.”

Although reserved box seats are sold out, general admission tickets are still available. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.