AMENIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country star Brett Young is set to perform at the second annual Hudson Valley Rodeo in Amenia on September 17. The rodeo is set to take place at the Keane Stud farm.

The family-friendly rodeo features Mutton Bustin’, Barrel Racing, Roping, Bronc Riding, and Bull Riding. Doors open at noon and the rodeo begins at 3 p.m. The event also includes food trucks and vendors.

Pre-rodeo activities include rodeo clowns, stick horse rodeo competition for young kids, barrel racing demonstrations, rodeo roping clinic, animal care conversations, face-painting, meet and greet photo opportunities with cowboys and cowgirls, and music from local country music artists.

After the rodeo, Young is set to perform in the concert field at 8:15 p.m. with special guest Matt Ferranti. Young is best known for the songs, “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Mercy,” and “Like I Loved You.”

All net proceeds from this event will benefit the Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization and its programs. Rodeo officials said the 2021 Hudson Valley Rodeo was sold-out with over 3,000 people in attendance. You can buy tickets to this event on the Hudson Valley Rodeo website.