ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country singer Lee Brice is set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany. The concert is scheduled for August 17 at 8 p.m.

Brice has released five studio albums and has won for his songs at the Academy of Country Music Awards. He is best known for the songs, “Hard to Love,” “One of Them Girls,” and “Rumor.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.