Singer, songwriter Kip Moore performs at the Ryman Auditorium on February 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Country singer Kip Moore is set to perform in Rutland. The concert is set for the Paramount Theatre on October 29 at 8 p.m.

Moore is performing for his “First on Wheels Tour” with special guest Boy Named Banjo. He is best known for his songs “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck, “Hey Pretty Girl,” and “Last Shot.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.