RUTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country singer Josh Turner is coming to Vermont. He is set to perform at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland on April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

This stop is part of Turner’s “Greatest Hits” tour. He released his first Greatest Hits album in September, which features 11 of his biggest songs from seven of his studio albums. Turner is best known for the songs “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Hometown Girl,” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 15 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.